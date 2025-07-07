US Judge Allows Kilmar Abrego's Deportation Challenge to Proceed

A U.S. District Judge has decided that Kilmar Abrego's legal battle against his wrongful deportation to El Salvador can continue, despite the Trump administration's move to bring him back to face charges in America. The ruling allows unresolved issues related to his deportation to be addressed.

Abrego, originally from El Salvador, was deported in March despite a 2019 order against such action due to potential persecution in his home country. He was living in Maryland with his American wife and son. Judge Paula Xinis criticized the administration's management of the case over fears of a second deportation.

The Justice Department argues the case should be moot since Abrego returned in June to face charges of illegally transporting migrants. Abrego, pleading not guilty in Tennessee, faces accusations while advocacy groups express concern over potential violations of his legal rights. Discussions continue regarding the administration's next steps.

