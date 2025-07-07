Left Menu

US Judge Allows Kilmar Abrego's Deportation Challenge to Proceed

A U.S. judge ruled Kilmar Abrego's deportation challenge can proceed despite his return to face criminal charges. Concerns remain about potential rights violations and future deportation. Judge Paula Xinis criticized the administration's handling of the case, highlighting ongoing unresolved issues and Abrego's legal right to challenge deportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:31 IST
US Judge Allows Kilmar Abrego's Deportation Challenge to Proceed

A U.S. District Judge has decided that Kilmar Abrego's legal battle against his wrongful deportation to El Salvador can continue, despite the Trump administration's move to bring him back to face charges in America. The ruling allows unresolved issues related to his deportation to be addressed.

Abrego, originally from El Salvador, was deported in March despite a 2019 order against such action due to potential persecution in his home country. He was living in Maryland with his American wife and son. Judge Paula Xinis criticized the administration's management of the case over fears of a second deportation.

The Justice Department argues the case should be moot since Abrego returned in June to face charges of illegally transporting migrants. Abrego, pleading not guilty in Tennessee, faces accusations while advocacy groups express concern over potential violations of his legal rights. Discussions continue regarding the administration's next steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025