Tragic End in Haridwar: Relationship Turns Fatal

A tragic incident occurred in Haridwar when a 28-year-old man allegedly murdered his partner of over four years by slitting her throat with a knife, according to police reports on Monday.

Both individuals hailed from Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, and had relocated to Haridwar for work. The couple reportedly ceased communication after a rift. The alleged murder was reportedly motivated by the man's suspicions of infidelity, police stated.

The suspect, Pradeep Pal, fled the scene after the alleged attack. Following the incident, law enforcement has formed a team to track him down as investigations continue.