Tragic End in Haridwar: Relationship Turns Fatal
A tragic incident unfolded in Haridwar where a man allegedly killed his long-term partner, slitting her throat over suspicions of infidelity. The couple, originally from Sitapur, had been living together in Haridwar. A police hunt is underway for the suspect who fled the scene.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 08-07-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 00:48 IST
A tragic incident occurred in Haridwar when a 28-year-old man allegedly murdered his partner of over four years by slitting her throat with a knife, according to police reports on Monday.
Both individuals hailed from Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, and had relocated to Haridwar for work. The couple reportedly ceased communication after a rift. The alleged murder was reportedly motivated by the man's suspicions of infidelity, police stated.
The suspect, Pradeep Pal, fled the scene after the alleged attack. Following the incident, law enforcement has formed a team to track him down as investigations continue.
