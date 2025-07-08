Left Menu

UK Targets Russian Individuals Over Chemical Weapons Involvement

Britain imposes new sanctions on two Russian individuals and a Russian entity under its chemical weapons regime, aiming to penalize Moscow's actions in the Ukraine conflict. The measures target two military leaders and a research institute for involvement in chemical weapons activities.

The British government has announced new sanctions targeting two Russian individuals and one entity as part of its ongoing efforts to penalize Moscow for the conflict in Ukraine. This move is under Britain's chemical weapons sanctions regime.

Asset freezes and travel bans have been imposed on Aleksey Viktorovich Rtishchev and Andrei Marchenko, who are leaders of Russia's radiological chemical and biological defense troops. The sanctions aim to hold them accountable for their roles in transferring and using chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Further, the British government has sanctioned the Joint Stock Company Federal Scientific and Production Centre Scientific Research Institute of Applied Chemistry, citing its involvement in supplying riot control agent grenades used against Ukraine. This is viewed as a breach of the Chemical Weapons Convention. The Russian embassy in London has yet to respond to the sanctions, while Moscow has consistently deemed such Western measures as illegal.

