Planned Parenthood Fights Medicaid Funding Cutbacks

Planned Parenthood has sued the Trump administration in a Boston federal court, challenging a policy that would block Medicaid reimbursements to its health centers. This lawsuit argues the provision is unconstitutional as it targets advocacy for reproductive health care. An injunction seeks to maintain Medicaid funds for these centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 03:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 03:49 IST
On Monday, Planned Parenthood launched a legal battle against the Trump administration over a domestic policy provision in the president's agenda that could strip Medicaid reimbursements from its facilities. The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federal court, contends the measure unconstitutionally singles out Planned Parenthood due to its advocacy for sexual and reproductive health services, notably abortions.

The potential ramifications are staggering: around 200 centers face closure, and over a million patients risk losing access to essential healthcare services. "The true intent of this provision is to undermine and penalize Planned Parenthood," the organization stated.

In an initial victory for Planned Parenthood, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani temporarily halted the law's enforcement, demanding a response from the Department of Health and Human Services. The federal agency remains silent, as does the White House. Notably, this legal maneuver follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing South Carolina to reject Medicaid funds to the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

