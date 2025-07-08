Planned Parenthood Fights Medicaid Funding Cutbacks

On Monday, Planned Parenthood launched a legal battle against the Trump administration over a domestic policy provision in the president's agenda that could strip Medicaid reimbursements from its facilities. The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federal court, contends the measure unconstitutionally singles out Planned Parenthood due to its advocacy for sexual and reproductive health services, notably abortions.

The potential ramifications are staggering: around 200 centers face closure, and over a million patients risk losing access to essential healthcare services. "The true intent of this provision is to undermine and penalize Planned Parenthood," the organization stated.

In an initial victory for Planned Parenthood, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani temporarily halted the law's enforcement, demanding a response from the Department of Health and Human Services. The federal agency remains silent, as does the White House. Notably, this legal maneuver follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing South Carolina to reject Medicaid funds to the organization.

