South Korea and U.S. Push for Swift Trade Deal Talks Before August 1 Deadline
South Korea's presidential security adviser Wi Sung-lac and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed intensifying talks to finalize a trade deal by August 1. The South Korean presidential office plans a meeting with key ministers to address U.S. tariff threats and promote shipbuilding cooperation.
South Korea's presidential security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio have agreed on the urgency of finalizing a trade deal between their countries by the new August 1 deadline.
The South Korean presidential office announced plans to convene a Tuesday afternoon meeting involving officials from the industry, foreign affairs, and finance ministries. This meeting will focus on responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to extend deadlines for imposing reciprocal tariffs.
Further, Wi and Rubio have concurred on strengthening cooperation in the shipbuilding sector and expressed that an early summit between their national leaders would be beneficial for advancing discussions on various bilateral issues.
