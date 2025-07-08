Left Menu

South Korea and U.S. Push for Swift Trade Deal Talks Before August 1 Deadline

South Korea's presidential security adviser Wi Sung-lac and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed intensifying talks to finalize a trade deal by August 1. The South Korean presidential office plans a meeting with key ministers to address U.S. tariff threats and promote shipbuilding cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-07-2025 04:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 04:52 IST
South Korea and U.S. Push for Swift Trade Deal Talks Before August 1 Deadline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's presidential security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio have agreed on the urgency of finalizing a trade deal between their countries by the new August 1 deadline.

The South Korean presidential office announced plans to convene a Tuesday afternoon meeting involving officials from the industry, foreign affairs, and finance ministries. This meeting will focus on responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to extend deadlines for imposing reciprocal tariffs.

Further, Wi and Rubio have concurred on strengthening cooperation in the shipbuilding sector and expressed that an early summit between their national leaders would be beneficial for advancing discussions on various bilateral issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025