Uncovering Delhi's Elusive Bag Lifters: A Closer Look at the Railway Heist

Delhi Police have dismantled a sophisticated network of professional bag lifters operating at the capital's busy railway stations. Posing as cloth traders, the culprits adeptly avoided detection by cloaking their operations under heavy foot traffic and misleading surveillance systems, officials reported on Monday.

The group, comprising Amit Kumar, Karan Kumar, Gaurav, and Punit Mahto, cleverly manipulated their appearances to blend in while targeting passengers' unattended luggage. Their tactics involved swapping stolen black or blue bags with identical ones to escape notice, especially on CCTV.

Authorities seized various stolen items, including three trolley bags and Rs 47,000 cash, following a precise operation. The senior officer noted the gang's high level of organization, which included frequently switching SIM cards and stashing looted goods in discreet locations. Investigations continue as police seek to connect these thefts to unresolved cases.

