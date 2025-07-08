Left Menu

Uncovering Delhi's Elusive Bag Lifters: A Closer Look at the Railway Heist

Delhi Police arrested four men for stealing luggage at railway stations. The gang, posing as cloth traders, replaced stolen bags with lookalikes. They used multiple hotels as safe houses and frequently changed identities to avoid detection. Stolen property was stashed and sold in grey markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 08:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have dismantled a sophisticated network of professional bag lifters operating at the capital's busy railway stations. Posing as cloth traders, the culprits adeptly avoided detection by cloaking their operations under heavy foot traffic and misleading surveillance systems, officials reported on Monday.

The group, comprising Amit Kumar, Karan Kumar, Gaurav, and Punit Mahto, cleverly manipulated their appearances to blend in while targeting passengers' unattended luggage. Their tactics involved swapping stolen black or blue bags with identical ones to escape notice, especially on CCTV.

Authorities seized various stolen items, including three trolley bags and Rs 47,000 cash, following a precise operation. The senior officer noted the gang's high level of organization, which included frequently switching SIM cards and stashing looted goods in discreet locations. Investigations continue as police seek to connect these thefts to unresolved cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

