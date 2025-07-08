Uttar Pradesh Outrage: Call for Death Penalty in Religious Conversion Scandal

On Monday, the chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission, Babita Chauhan, advocated for the death penalty for Jamaluddin, the alleged leader of a religious conversion gang recently detained by state police.

Jamaluddin, also known as Chhangur Baba, faced serious accusations, including targeting girls from multiple communities and maintaining a detailed 'rate list' for conversions. This disturbing revelation has incited widespread outrage across the state.

Chauhan condemned Jamaluddin's actions as part of a 'well-orchestrated conspiracy,' arguing that the girls should not be subjected to the 'toxic ideology of forced conversion.' She emphasized the necessity for capital punishment for those who manipulate and deceive young women.

(With inputs from agencies.)