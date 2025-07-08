Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Outrage: Call for Death Penalty in Religious Conversion Scandal

Babita Chauhan, chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission, demands the death penalty for Jamaluddin, the alleged mastermind of a religious conversion gang. His arrest has led to widespread public outrage, as authorities uncover his involvement in manipulating young girls for forced conversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-07-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 08:22 IST
Uttar Pradesh Outrage: Call for Death Penalty in Religious Conversion Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission, Babita Chauhan, advocated for the death penalty for Jamaluddin, the alleged leader of a religious conversion gang recently detained by state police.

Jamaluddin, also known as Chhangur Baba, faced serious accusations, including targeting girls from multiple communities and maintaining a detailed 'rate list' for conversions. This disturbing revelation has incited widespread outrage across the state.

Chauhan condemned Jamaluddin's actions as part of a 'well-orchestrated conspiracy,' arguing that the girls should not be subjected to the 'toxic ideology of forced conversion.' She emphasized the necessity for capital punishment for those who manipulate and deceive young women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025