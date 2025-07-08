Daring Heist in Surat: Jeweller Killed, One Robber Caught
In Surat, Gujarat, armed robbers killed a jeweller and injured another during a heist at Shrinathji Jewellers. Following the incident, one suspect was captured by locals and handed over to authorities, while three others escaped. The robbers abandoned a bag of valuables, which was returned to the showroom owners.
- Country:
- India
In a bold heist on Monday night, armed robbers shot dead a jeweller and injured another person while looting valuables from a jewellery showroom in Surat, Gujarat.
Police reported that four armed suspects stormed into Shrinathji Jewellers in the Sachin area at around 8:30 p.m. Attempting to flee, they opened fire when showroom owner Ashish Rajpara confronted them, resulting in his fatal injury.
Locals chased down one of the assailants, while the others escaped, leaving behind a bag of valuables. The captured robber was handed over to police after being subdued by the crowd. Police have formed teams to apprehend the remaining culprits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lightning-Quick Recovery: How Authorities Solved a Rs 40 Lakh Heist
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Celebrates 400th Showroom Amid Global Expansion
Notorious Thief Nabbed in Major Train Heist
PPS Motors Expands Mahindra Presence with New Pune Showrooms
Fuel Heist Unveiled: Delhi Police Crack Down on Turpentine Scam