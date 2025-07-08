Left Menu

India at the UN: Balancing Diplomacy and Support in Afghanistan

India abstained from a UN resolution on Afghanistan, urging a nuanced approach over punitive measures. Emphasizing regional cooperation, India highlights its humanitarian efforts, providing food, medicine, and educational support post-2021 Taliban takeover. The resolution underscores Afghanistan's regional connectivity role, vital for stability and development.

Updated: 08-07-2025 10:27 IST
India has chosen to abstain from voting on a United Nations General Assembly draft resolution regarding the situation in Afghanistan, emphasizing that a 'business as usual' approach may not achieve the desired results for the Afghan people. The resolution, proposed by Germany, received 116 votes in favor, two against, and 12 abstentions, including India's.

Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, explained that effectively addressing a post-conflict scenario necessitates a blend of incentives and deterrents. Focusing solely on punitive actions, he stated, might not yield success. India is vigilantly observing Afghanistan's security situation and maintains that international efforts should impede designated terrorist groups from using Afghan territory.

The resolution acknowledges the critical contributions of regional partners like India, spotlighting educational initiatives and promoting economic cooperation for Afghan stability. Since August 2021, India has been actively involved in humanitarian aid, providing vast amounts of wheat, medicines, and educational support to millions of Afghans. India's unwavering commitment to Afghanistan is further evidenced by its 500 development projects across all Afghan provinces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

