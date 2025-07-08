Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP on NRC Notice: A Systematic Assault on Democracy

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP after a Foreigners' Tribunal in Assam served an NRC notice to a Coochbehar farmer, labeling him an illegal migrant. She urged opposition unity against BJP's 'divisive' actions and described the move as unconstitutional, jeopardizing democratic principles and marginalizing communities in Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 11:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has sharply criticized the BJP following a Foreigners' Tribunal in Assam issuing a notice to a farmer, declaring him an illegal migrant. The farmer, a long-time resident of Coochbehar, was surprised by the notice despite holding valid documentation.

Banerjee described the event as an example of the BJP's attempt to extend NRC efforts into Bengal, a state outside its jurisdiction. She highlighted this as an attack on democracy, urging the opposition to unite against what she calls the BJP's 'oppressive machinery.'

She further alleged that the BJP's actions are a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise marginalized communities. In response, the state BJP claimed that Mamata's government was responsible for any documentation irregularities, suggesting illegal immigrants have forged documents to claim Indian citizenship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

