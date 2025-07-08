Left Menu

Maharashtra Legislature Celebrates CJI Appointment

The Maharashtra legislature congratulated Chief Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai on his appointment as India's top judge. Born in 1960, Gavai has a distinguished legal career, starting as a judge in the Bombay High Court. He is the son of R S Gavai, a former governor and political leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:35 IST
The Maharashtra legislature on Tuesday commended Chief Justice of India, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, on his historic appointment, with Speaker Rahul Narwekar leading the congratulatory motion.

Justice Gavai, born in Amravati in 1960, advanced through the ranks of the judiciary, starting as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court in 2003, and attaining permanency by 2005.

Elevated as the 52nd Chief Justice of India, Gavai follows in the footsteps of his father, R S Gavai, who played a significant role in Indian politics as the governor of multiple states and led the Republican Party of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

