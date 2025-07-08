Bihar Government Enforces Domicile-Based Quota for Women in Jobs
The Bihar cabinet has decided that the 35% quota for women in government jobs will only apply to permanent residents of Bihar. This decision comes prior to state elections, with pressure mounting for a domicile policy. Opposition parties have varying stands on the issue.
- Country:
- India
The Bihar cabinet has announced a significant change, limiting the existing 35% quota for women in government jobs to permanent residents of the state. This change was decided on Tuesday, just months before Bihar gears up for elections.
The move aims to meet growing demands for a domicile policy in government recruitment, ensuring job security and financial independence for women residing in Bihar. Additional Chief Secretary S Siddhartha highlighted that this development will focus on supporting local women candidates.
Meanwhile, opposition figures, including Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, have vowed more extensive domicile policies if elected. The decision aligns with public demonstrations calling for enhanced representation of local candidates in government positions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
