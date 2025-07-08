Navi Mumbai Placement Agency's Fraudulent Job Scam Exposed
Three individuals linked to a fake placement agency in Navi Mumbai defrauded a man and his friend of Rs 8 lakh by falsely promising them lucrative jobs in the shipping industry. The victims never received employment, and the accused are presently evading police efforts to trace them.
- Country:
- India
Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against three individuals allegedly tied to a fraudulent placement agency that deceived a young man and his friend, extracting Rs 8 lakh by promising them jobs in the shipping sector, officials revealed on Tuesday.
Originating from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, the 24-year-old victim and his friend were approached by the accused between October 2024 and July 2025. The swindlers guaranteed lucrative employment opportunities but instead vanished with the recruitment and processing fees collected from the victims.
Despite the victim's persistent attempts to obtain a job update or a refund, the accused eluded contact. An FIR has been lodged at the APMC police station in Navi Mumbai, invoking specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as authorities probe the agency's operations to locate the perpetrators.
ALSO READ
Jeweller in Maharashtra Accused of Cheating Gold Supplier
India's Economic Surge: Record Highs in Export Orders and Employment
YSRCP's 'Yuvatha Poru': Unemployment Allowance Protests Sweep Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh's Major Push for Youth Employment
Prague Court Orders Retrial for Former PM Andrej Babis in Fraud Case