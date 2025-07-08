Bentley Showroom Heist: Manager Abducted by Impersonating ED Officers
Three men were arrested for abducting the manager of a Bentley India showroom and robbing him of Rs 30 lakh. Impersonating Enforcement Directorate officers, they coerced him into handing over the money. The incident, orchestrated by an assistant manager's tip, unfolded near the Embassy of Hungary.
In a shocking turn of events, three individuals, including an assistant manager, have been apprehended for abducting the manager of a Bentley India showroom and robbing him of Rs 30 lakh. The audacious crime involved impersonation as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.
The incident, which took place on June 20, was brought to light when a formal complaint was lodged on July 2 at the Chanakyapuri police station. The victim, Anil Tiwari, was intercepted while commuting from work near the Embassy of Hungary.
According to the police, Tiwari was coerced into handing over the cash by two men impersonating ED officers. Following their arrest, authorities have recovered a significant portion of the stolen money and launched further investigations into the incident.
