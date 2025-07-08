Bentley Showroom Heist: Manager Abducted by Impersonating ED Officers

In a shocking turn of events, three individuals, including an assistant manager, have been apprehended for abducting the manager of a Bentley India showroom and robbing him of Rs 30 lakh. The audacious crime involved impersonation as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.

The incident, which took place on June 20, was brought to light when a formal complaint was lodged on July 2 at the Chanakyapuri police station. The victim, Anil Tiwari, was intercepted while commuting from work near the Embassy of Hungary.

According to the police, Tiwari was coerced into handing over the cash by two men impersonating ED officers. Following their arrest, authorities have recovered a significant portion of the stolen money and launched further investigations into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)