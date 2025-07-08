Left Menu

Bentley Showroom Heist: Manager Abducted by Impersonating ED Officers

Three men were arrested for abducting the manager of a Bentley India showroom and robbing him of Rs 30 lakh. Impersonating Enforcement Directorate officers, they coerced him into handing over the money. The incident, orchestrated by an assistant manager's tip, unfolded near the Embassy of Hungary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:44 IST
Bentley Showroom Heist: Manager Abducted by Impersonating ED Officers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, three individuals, including an assistant manager, have been apprehended for abducting the manager of a Bentley India showroom and robbing him of Rs 30 lakh. The audacious crime involved impersonation as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.

The incident, which took place on June 20, was brought to light when a formal complaint was lodged on July 2 at the Chanakyapuri police station. The victim, Anil Tiwari, was intercepted while commuting from work near the Embassy of Hungary.

According to the police, Tiwari was coerced into handing over the cash by two men impersonating ED officers. Following their arrest, authorities have recovered a significant portion of the stolen money and launched further investigations into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025