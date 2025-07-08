Upholding the Constitution: Justice Gavai Reflects on Ambedkar's Vision

Chief Justice of India, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, shared insights on Dr. B R Ambedkar's enduring vision of constitutional supremacy during a recent address in Maharashtra. Emphasizing the pivotal role of an independent judiciary, Gavai echoed Ambedkar's belief that the judiciary should remain free from executive interference to safeguard citizens' rights.

Gavai's remarks came as he was felicitated by the Maharashtra legislature following his elevation to the highest judicial post. He reiterated Ambedkar's assertion that the Constitution serves as a unifying force for the nation, adaptable to the times and challenges of peace and war alike.

The acknowledgement from both houses of the Maharashtra legislature and felicitations by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underscored the significance of Ambedkar's principles. Gavai reaffirmed the Constitution's dynamic nature, advocating for its continual evolution to meet contemporary needs.

