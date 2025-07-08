Left Menu

Upholding the Constitution: Justice Gavai Reflects on Ambedkar's Vision

Chief Justice of India, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, emphasized the views of Dr. B R Ambedkar on the importance of the Constitution's supremacy and the judiciary's independence. Speaking at a Maharashtra legislature event, he highlighted Ambedkar's belief in an evolving Constitution and the judiciary as a custodian of citizens' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:48 IST
Chief Justice of India, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, shared insights on Dr. B R Ambedkar's enduring vision of constitutional supremacy during a recent address in Maharashtra. Emphasizing the pivotal role of an independent judiciary, Gavai echoed Ambedkar's belief that the judiciary should remain free from executive interference to safeguard citizens' rights.

Gavai's remarks came as he was felicitated by the Maharashtra legislature following his elevation to the highest judicial post. He reiterated Ambedkar's assertion that the Constitution serves as a unifying force for the nation, adaptable to the times and challenges of peace and war alike.

The acknowledgement from both houses of the Maharashtra legislature and felicitations by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underscored the significance of Ambedkar's principles. Gavai reaffirmed the Constitution's dynamic nature, advocating for its continual evolution to meet contemporary needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

