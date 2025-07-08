No Legal Provision for Liquor Ban Resolutions: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Clarifies

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar clarified in the assembly that municipal bodies lack the legal power to pass resolutions for revoking liquor licences. He responded to debates around prohibition in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area.

Pawar noted that formal petitions must follow existing procedures to seek liquor bans. He referenced the Panvel Municipal Corporation's 2023 resolution calling for Kharghar to be alcohol-free, arguing municipal resolutions alone can't enforce revocations.

He added that large voter backing is essential per recent notifications. If a majority of voters, or women voters in a ward, support prohibition, a District Collector will enforce it through a secret ballot decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)