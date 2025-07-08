Left Menu

No Legal Provision for Liquor Ban Resolutions: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Clarifies

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar informed the assembly there's no legal authority for municipal corporations to revoke liquor licences via resolutions. Action on liquor prohibition requests must adhere to official procedures. This comes despite resolutions like Panvel Municipal Corporation's proposal to make Kharghar an alcohol-free zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar clarified in the assembly that municipal bodies lack the legal power to pass resolutions for revoking liquor licences. He responded to debates around prohibition in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area.

Pawar noted that formal petitions must follow existing procedures to seek liquor bans. He referenced the Panvel Municipal Corporation's 2023 resolution calling for Kharghar to be alcohol-free, arguing municipal resolutions alone can't enforce revocations.

He added that large voter backing is essential per recent notifications. If a majority of voters, or women voters in a ward, support prohibition, a District Collector will enforce it through a secret ballot decision.

