Arms Display on Social Media Leads to Arrest in Jamshedpur
Three men were arrested in Jamshedpur for allegedly flaunting firearms on social media. A police team led by Deputy Superintendent Bachandeo Kujur apprehended them from Olidih. Two country-made pistols shown in a viral photo were recovered. The men were identified as Ritesh Singh, Ashok Gupta, and Raj Kumar Mukhiya.
In a swift operation, police in Jamshedpur arrested three individuals on Tuesday for allegedly showcasing firearms on social media. The incident came to light when a photo of the men flaunting weapons went viral, prompting law enforcement to take immediate action.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Bachandeo Kujur stated that a special team was formed to apprehend the suspects, who were located in the Olidih area. During questioning, crucial information was extracted, leading to the retrieval of two country-made pistols featured in the viral image.
The arrested individuals were identified as Ritesh Singh, Ashok Gupta, and Raj Kumar Mukhiya, also known as Raj Bachcha. Police are investigating the origins of the firearms to prevent any future incidents.
