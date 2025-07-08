Left Menu

Arms Display on Social Media Leads to Arrest in Jamshedpur

Three men were arrested in Jamshedpur for allegedly flaunting firearms on social media. A police team led by Deputy Superintendent Bachandeo Kujur apprehended them from Olidih. Two country-made pistols shown in a viral photo were recovered. The men were identified as Ritesh Singh, Ashok Gupta, and Raj Kumar Mukhiya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:26 IST
Arms Display on Social Media Leads to Arrest in Jamshedpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift operation, police in Jamshedpur arrested three individuals on Tuesday for allegedly showcasing firearms on social media. The incident came to light when a photo of the men flaunting weapons went viral, prompting law enforcement to take immediate action.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bachandeo Kujur stated that a special team was formed to apprehend the suspects, who were located in the Olidih area. During questioning, crucial information was extracted, leading to the retrieval of two country-made pistols featured in the viral image.

The arrested individuals were identified as Ritesh Singh, Ashok Gupta, and Raj Kumar Mukhiya, also known as Raj Bachcha. Police are investigating the origins of the firearms to prevent any future incidents.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025