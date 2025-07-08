Probe Demanded in Tragic Karol Bagh Fire Incident

A legal plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court demanding a court-supervised investigation into the tragic fire that occurred on July 4 at a store in Karol Bagh, leading to two fatalities.

The petition, brought forward by the NGO Kutumb, accuses Vishal Mega Mart's management, Delhi Police, fire department, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of negligence.

The plea raises concerns about the regulatory framework, questioning the issuance of licenses and no objection certificates to commercial entities that fail to meet safety standards in densely populated areas.