End of the Road for GAC Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
GAC Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, a joint venture between Stellantis and Guangzhou Automobile Group, has been declared bankrupt. The announcement was made in Hunan province, China. The declaration was shared in a court ruling on social media.
Updated: 08-07-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:07 IST
GAC Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the joint venture established between global automotive giant Stellantis and China's own Guangzhou Automobile Group, has officially announced its bankruptcy.
This development was confirmed by a court judgment in Hunan province, as shared by the company through a revealing social media post.
Images of the court's ruling accompanied the announcement, marking a significant downturn in the joint venture's operations.
