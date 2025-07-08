Left Menu

Rajasthan's Vision for Inclusive Development Gains Momentum

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reaffirmed the state government's commitment to public welfare initiatives during an event in Churu. Emphasizing the goal of reaching the underprivileged, Sharma highlighted efforts to uplift poor, farmers, youth, and women, in alignment with both a state and national agenda for inclusive growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:17 IST
Rajasthan's Vision for Inclusive Development Gains Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma stated on Tuesday that the state government is fully dedicated to public welfare, exemplified by the organization of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Sambal Fortnight aimed at benefiting the underprivileged.

Speaking at an event in Churu, Sharma emphasized the government's focus on ensuring public welfare schemes extend to the most vulnerable communities. He reiterated the administration's commitment to uplift the poor, farmers, youth, and women, aligning with promises made in the state's election manifesto to transform Rajasthan into a prosperous state.

Sharma lauded the significant developments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership since 2014, acknowledging efforts to assist the marginalized. He criticized the previous government for neglecting the poor and praised the current administration's remarkable progress in just 18 months. Additionally, Sharma launched the Chief Minister's Rehabilitation Home and a minority boys' residential school in Churu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025