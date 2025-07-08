Rajasthan's Vision for Inclusive Development Gains Momentum

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma stated on Tuesday that the state government is fully dedicated to public welfare, exemplified by the organization of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Sambal Fortnight aimed at benefiting the underprivileged.

Speaking at an event in Churu, Sharma emphasized the government's focus on ensuring public welfare schemes extend to the most vulnerable communities. He reiterated the administration's commitment to uplift the poor, farmers, youth, and women, aligning with promises made in the state's election manifesto to transform Rajasthan into a prosperous state.

Sharma lauded the significant developments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership since 2014, acknowledging efforts to assist the marginalized. He criticized the previous government for neglecting the poor and praised the current administration's remarkable progress in just 18 months. Additionally, Sharma launched the Chief Minister's Rehabilitation Home and a minority boys' residential school in Churu.

