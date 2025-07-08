Rajasthan's Vision for Inclusive Development Gains Momentum
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reaffirmed the state government's commitment to public welfare initiatives during an event in Churu. Emphasizing the goal of reaching the underprivileged, Sharma highlighted efforts to uplift poor, farmers, youth, and women, in alignment with both a state and national agenda for inclusive growth.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma stated on Tuesday that the state government is fully dedicated to public welfare, exemplified by the organization of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Sambal Fortnight aimed at benefiting the underprivileged.
Sharma emphasized the government's focus on ensuring public welfare schemes extend to the most vulnerable communities. He reiterated the administration's commitment to transform Rajasthan into a prosperous state.
Sharma lauded the significant developments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership since 2014, acknowledging efforts to assist the marginalized. He criticized the previous government for neglecting the poor and praised the current administration's remarkable progress in just 18 months. Additionally, Sharma launched the Chief Minister's Rehabilitation Home and a minority boys' residential school in Churu.
