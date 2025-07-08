European Defense Ramp-Up: Preparing for Future Challenges
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen highlights the need to bolster Europe's defense capability within five years against potential Russian threats. Despite NATO's and EU's pledges, progress remains slow. Europe's defense industry faces challenges due to risk-averse strategies and economic conditions, impacting the readiness to counter future aggression.
- Country:
- Belgium
In a stark warning to the European Union, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized the urgent need to bolster the continent's defense capabilities within the next five years to prepare for a potential Russian threat. Her remarks came during a speech at the European Parliament marking Denmark's EU presidency.
Frederiksen criticized the reduced defense expenditure over the past decades, warning that Europe must never again find itself unable to defend its inhabitants. As NATO commits to increased defense spending, countries like Spain and Belgium express concerns over economic constraints, despite the clear need for enhanced military readiness.
The EU's ambitious Readiness 2030 plan aims to fill gaps potentially left by the US, yet progress remains hindered by reluctance to take financial risks. Ensuring long-term industry investment is crucial for meeting defense goals amidst an evolving security landscape in Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Headlines: Airline Cancellations, NATO Spending, and Energy Bill Cuts
Protest Erupts Against NATO, Military Spending Near The Hague Summit
NATO Summit 2023: Unity or Division?
Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Cancels NATO Summit Plans
Japan's Prime Minister Skips NATO Summit Amid Meeting Uncertainties