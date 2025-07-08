European Defense Ramp-Up: Preparing for Future Challenges

In a stark warning to the European Union, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized the urgent need to bolster the continent's defense capabilities within the next five years to prepare for a potential Russian threat. Her remarks came during a speech at the European Parliament marking Denmark's EU presidency.

Frederiksen criticized the reduced defense expenditure over the past decades, warning that Europe must never again find itself unable to defend its inhabitants. As NATO commits to increased defense spending, countries like Spain and Belgium express concerns over economic constraints, despite the clear need for enhanced military readiness.

The EU's ambitious Readiness 2030 plan aims to fill gaps potentially left by the US, yet progress remains hindered by reluctance to take financial risks. Ensuring long-term industry investment is crucial for meeting defense goals amidst an evolving security landscape in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)