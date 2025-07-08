Viral Vigilantism: Villagers Force Marriage in Bihar
In a remote Bihar village, a woman and her husband's nephew were severely beaten by locals who accused them of having an affair. They were forced to 'marry' by applying vermilion, an act captured on a viral video. The injured pair received medical care in Nepal, and authorities are pursuing legal action.
In a disturbing incident from Bihar, locals in a remote village took the law into their own hands, violently beating a woman and her husband's nephew. The villagers accused the pair of engaging in an illicit affair and forced them to publically 'marry' by applying vermilion, a traditional marital symbol in India. This troubling event was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread attention.
The brutal assault occurred in Supaul district last week, leaving both individuals with serious injuries that required medical treatment in neighboring Nepal. The violence erupted in the Bhimpur police station area on July 4th, according to SHO Mithilesh Pandey, who confirmed an FIR was filed against the perpetrators.
Local authorities arrived swiftly upon receiving a tip-off about the assault, but by the time they reached the scene, the accused had fled. Police have initiated legal proceedings and have already apprehended two of the eight individuals named in the complaint filed by the injured man's father. Investigations are ongoing to bring the remaining culprits to justice.
