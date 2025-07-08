Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Declines Participation in Nationwide Strike
The RSS-aligned Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will not partake in the nationwide strike on July 9, opposing changes in labor codes. The BMS claims changes to codes have been acknowledged by the government. A group of trade unions demands include labor code revisions, an 8-hour workday, and other labor-related requests.
- Country:
- India
The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) announced on Tuesday that it will abstain from the upcoming nationwide general strike scheduled for July 9. This strike was called by a coalition of 10 central trade unions to protest against proposed changes in labor codes by the government.
In its statement, BMS mentioned that although certain trade unions plan to commence the strike on Wednesday, it has chosen not to participate. This decision stems from the government's willingness to consider BMS's suggestions for amendments to the labor codes to favor workers.
Amid accusations of political motivation, the forum of trade unions persists with its 17-point demand charter, which includes an 8-hour workday, stopping privatization in key sectors, and establishing a Climate Resilience Fund among other requests.
