High-Stakes Water Talks: Karnataka Meets Union Jal Shakti Minister

In a strategic meeting, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil engaged with Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on enhancing coordination between the Centre and the state.

Paatil, in a social media update, termed the encounter a ''courtesy'' call, which included in-depth and optimistic discussions on various matters involving the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Karnataka administration.

These discussions gain importance against the backdrop of Karnataka's involvement in high-stakes water negotiations, notably the Cauvery and Krishna river disputes. The talks also saw participation from Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna and senior officials.

