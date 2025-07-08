Fuel Ban Deferred: A Temporary Relief for Overaged Vehicles

The central government's decision to delay the fuel ban on end-of-life vehicles in Delhi NCR until November 1 has been welcomed by fuel retailers. This postponement offers ample time for the implementation of technical solutions.

The Center's panel on air quality has halted the fuel ban in Delhi, initially planned for July 1, citing operational and infrastructural challenges. This delay allows authorities to conduct trial runs and address issues such as the positioning of cameras.

With the installation of Automated Number Plate Recognition cameras across five high-vehicle-density districts adjoining Delhi, the focus remains on enforcing regulations to curb pollution effectively. However, concerns about the practicality and fairness of the measure persist among residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)