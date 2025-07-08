Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Drug Trafficking Ring
Punjab Police successfully dismantled an international drug cartel in Bathinda, arresting six traffickers and seizing 40kg of heroin. Investigations indicate the drugs were sent from Pakistan for distribution in Punjab. This bust follows a similar operation in Rajasthan linked to Pakistan and Canada-based handlers.
Punjab Police have uncovered a significant international drug trafficking network operating in Bathinda, resulting in the arrest of six individuals and the seizure of 40 kilograms of heroin. A senior police official announced the breakthrough on Tuesday, emphasizing the operation's success.
Initial investigations suggest that Pakistan-based handlers orchestrated this drug consignment aimed at distribution within Punjab. This recent action closely follows another significant bust by the Amritsar Commissionerate Police, which dismantled a cartel associated with Pakistani smuggler Tanveer Shah and Canadian handler Joban Kaler in Rajasthan.
In the Bathinda operation, police arrested multiple suspects, including Lakhvir Singh and Prabhjot Singh, who have prior arrests under relevant drug and arms legislation. Efforts are underway to trace the full breadth of the supply chain, with further investigations into its international links.
