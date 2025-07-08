Geopolitical Ripples: Operation Sindoor and India's Security Challenges

General Anil Chauhan, India's Chief of Defence Staff, has voiced concerns over the potential geopolitical impact of a strategic alliance between China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh on India's stability and security. Speaking at the Observer Research Foundation, Gen Chauhan analyzed the May 7-10 military confrontation between India and Pakistan.

This conflict marked a historic encounter where two nuclear-armed states directly engaged in hostilities. Despite this engagement, Gen Chauhan confirmed that no unusual activities were reported along the northern border by the Chinese military.

Emphasizing the changing nature of global conflicts, the General remarked on the dangers of economic vulnerabilities in the Indian Ocean region and warned about the influence of 'outside powers'. He also highlighted India's stance against nuclear coercion, drawing learning from Operation Sindoor, a significant conflict scenario.