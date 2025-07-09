Left Menu

Kejriwal Model: A Blueprint for Transforming Governance

The Punjabi edition of 'Kejriwal Model' by Jasmine Shah was launched, highlighting a transformative governance model. Shah and Kejriwal discussed AAP's journey and achievements in education, healthcare, electricity, and anti-corruption. Challenges faced under other administrations and the potential for broader application were also highlighted.

Kejriwal Model: A Blueprint for Transforming Governance
The Punjabi edition of 'Kejriwal Model', authored by AAP's Jasmine Shah, was unveiled in Mohali on Tuesday by Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and senior leader Manish Sisodia.

Speaking at the launch, Shah detailed his reasons for documenting the 'Kejriwal Model', a governance framework aimed at revolutionizing Indian politics through improvements in schools, healthcare, electricity supply, and anti-corruption measures. This approach, he stated, fundamentally altered the political landscape by emphasizing honest governance.

Kejriwal traced AAP's origins from the anti-corruption NGO 'Parivartan', the Anna Hazare movement, and its subsequent political success in the 2013 Delhi elections. He underscored that the model was crafted through real-world experiences in Delhi's slums, asserting its reliance on ethical governance. Criticism was directed towards the BJP's administration in Delhi, with comparisons drawn to AAP's successes in Punjab.

