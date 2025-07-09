Mystery Deepens in Shahjahanpur Teen Death: Murder or Suicide?
A controversy has risen around the death of 16-year-old Apoorv Awasthi in Shahjahanpur, India. Initially reported as a suicide, new allegations suggest murder linked to a love affair. Authorities have ordered a new investigation into the incident following a formal complaint from the victim's father.
A teenage boy's mysterious death has sparked a fresh investigation in Shahjahanpur, with authorities looking to determine whether it was a case of murder or suicide. The 16-year-old, identified as Apoorv Awasthi, was reported dead last Thursday in Kunwarpur village, raising questions around his alleged connection to a love affair.
Initially deemed a suicide by police, the incident saw a significant twist when Apoorv's father, Manish Awasthi, lodged a formal complaint alleging his son's death was a murder involving a romantic entanglement. The complaint implicates nine people, including relatives, in the alleged conspiracy.
Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed the receipt of the complaint and announced a comprehensive reinvestigation. With strict orders for detailed inquiry, Circle Officer Praveen Malik has been assigned to ensure meticulous examination into every angle of the case as the search for truth continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
