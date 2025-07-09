Left Menu

Mystery Deepens in Shahjahanpur Teen Death: Murder or Suicide?

A controversy has risen around the death of 16-year-old Apoorv Awasthi in Shahjahanpur, India. Initially reported as a suicide, new allegations suggest murder linked to a love affair. Authorities have ordered a new investigation into the incident following a formal complaint from the victim's father.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 09-07-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 00:31 IST
Mystery Deepens in Shahjahanpur Teen Death: Murder or Suicide?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage boy's mysterious death has sparked a fresh investigation in Shahjahanpur, with authorities looking to determine whether it was a case of murder or suicide. The 16-year-old, identified as Apoorv Awasthi, was reported dead last Thursday in Kunwarpur village, raising questions around his alleged connection to a love affair.

Initially deemed a suicide by police, the incident saw a significant twist when Apoorv's father, Manish Awasthi, lodged a formal complaint alleging his son's death was a murder involving a romantic entanglement. The complaint implicates nine people, including relatives, in the alleged conspiracy.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed the receipt of the complaint and announced a comprehensive reinvestigation. With strict orders for detailed inquiry, Circle Officer Praveen Malik has been assigned to ensure meticulous examination into every angle of the case as the search for truth continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025