Supreme Court Gives Trump Green Light for Sweeping Federal Job Cuts

The U.S. Supreme Court has authorized the Trump administration to proceed with extensive government job cuts, a decision poised to reshape the federal bureaucracy significantly. This ruling follows an executive order from Trump mandating agencies to prepare for mass layoffs affecting the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Health and Human Services, among others.

The court's unsigned order indicates a likely success for Trump in arguing that these directives lie within his presidential powers. The decision marks another victory for Trump's agenda of consolidating executive power, as the Supreme Court has previously favored him in emergency cases since his return to office.

While the ruling lifts a temporary block on layoffs, legal challenges could still arise, with unions and other entities ready to oppose the layoff plans. The White House hailed the ruling as a definitive victory, but insiders suggested further delays could adjust the scope and timing of the cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)