Ukraine's Resilience Against Record Drone Attacks
Russia initiated its highest number of drone strikes against Ukraine, launching 728 drones and 13 missiles. Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 718 drones and seven missiles, demonstrating their effectiveness in countering such threats. The information was shared by Ukraine's air force on the Telegram platform.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:23 IST
In an unprecedented assault, Russia bombarded Ukraine with a record 728 drones and 13 missiles, according to the Ukrainian air force.
Despite the massive onslaught, Ukrainian air defense systems managed to intercept and destroy 718 of the drones and seven of the missiles, as reported on the Telegram messaging app.
This display of military prowess underscores the resilience of Ukraine's defense strategy as it faces ongoing threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli military warns public missiles launched from Iran, reports AP.
Trump's NATO Summit: A Clash Over Defense Spending
Israeli military warns of new barrage of Iranian missiles after Trump's ceasefire deadline for Iran passed, reports AP.
India Boosts Defense With Rapid Procurement
Israel says it identified missiles launched from Iran 2.5 hours after start of ceasefire, reports AP.