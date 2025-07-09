Left Menu

Ukraine's Resilience Against Record Drone Attacks

Russia initiated its highest number of drone strikes against Ukraine, launching 728 drones and 13 missiles. Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 718 drones and seven missiles, demonstrating their effectiveness in countering such threats. The information was shared by Ukraine's air force on the Telegram platform.

Updated: 09-07-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:23 IST
Ukraine's Resilience Against Record Drone Attacks
In an unprecedented assault, Russia bombarded Ukraine with a record 728 drones and 13 missiles, according to the Ukrainian air force.

Despite the massive onslaught, Ukrainian air defense systems managed to intercept and destroy 718 of the drones and seven of the missiles, as reported on the Telegram messaging app.

This display of military prowess underscores the resilience of Ukraine's defense strategy as it faces ongoing threats.

