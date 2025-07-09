Ukraine's Resilience Against Record Drone Attacks

In an unprecedented assault, Russia bombarded Ukraine with a record 728 drones and 13 missiles, according to the Ukrainian air force.

Despite the massive onslaught, Ukrainian air defense systems managed to intercept and destroy 718 of the drones and seven of the missiles, as reported on the Telegram messaging app.

This display of military prowess underscores the resilience of Ukraine's defense strategy as it faces ongoing threats.

