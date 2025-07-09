Judicial Custody Extended for 26/11 Accomplice Tahawwur Rana

A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, until August 13.

Special Judge Chander Jit Singh made the decision after Rana appeared via video conference due to the expiration of his previous custody period.

Rana, a close associate of the 26/11 attacks' main conspirator David Coleman Headley, was extradited to India following a U.S. Supreme Court decision. The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet against him, which the court will evaluate on August 13. A hearing on his request for a family call is scheduled for July 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)