Judicial Custody Extended for 26/11 Accomplice Tahawwur Rana
Delhi court extends judicial custody of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, until August 13. Rana, associated with David Coleman Headley, was extradited from the U.S. The court will review a supplementary chargesheet and consider his request for a family call.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, until August 13.
Special Judge Chander Jit Singh made the decision after Rana appeared via video conference due to the expiration of his previous custody period.
Rana, a close associate of the 26/11 attacks' main conspirator David Coleman Headley, was extradited to India following a U.S. Supreme Court decision. The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet against him, which the court will evaluate on August 13. A hearing on his request for a family call is scheduled for July 15.
