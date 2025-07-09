European Court Blocks Trademark Bid for 'I Love' Clothing

The European General Court dismissed German company sprd.netrd.net's efforts to secure a trademark for the 'I love' sign, complete with a heart symbol, intended for garments like t-shirts and pullovers.

The Court supported the European Union Intellectual Property Office's (EUIPO) prior decision that the trademark lacked distinctiveness, as the phrase conveys a universally understood message rather than representing a unique brand identifier.

The Court emphasized that the sign's common usage and immediate recognition as 'I love' do not qualify it to be a distinctive trademark in the clothing sector. Sprd.netrd.net has yet to comment on the ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)