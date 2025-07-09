European Court Blocks Trademark Bid for 'I Love' Clothing
The European General Court ruled against sprd.netrd.net's attempt to trademark the 'I love' sign for clothing. The court upheld EUIPO's decision, citing the mark's lack of distinctiveness. The ruling highlights the challenges in trademarking universally recognized symbols lacking unique brand association.
The European General Court dismissed German company sprd.netrd.net's efforts to secure a trademark for the 'I love' sign, complete with a heart symbol, intended for garments like t-shirts and pullovers.
The Court supported the European Union Intellectual Property Office's (EUIPO) prior decision that the trademark lacked distinctiveness, as the phrase conveys a universally understood message rather than representing a unique brand identifier.
The Court emphasized that the sign's common usage and immediate recognition as 'I love' do not qualify it to be a distinctive trademark in the clothing sector. Sprd.netrd.net has yet to comment on the ruling.
