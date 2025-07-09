Left Menu

European Court Blocks Trademark Bid for 'I Love' Clothing

The European General Court ruled against sprd.netrd.net's attempt to trademark the 'I love' sign for clothing. The court upheld EUIPO's decision, citing the mark's lack of distinctiveness. The ruling highlights the challenges in trademarking universally recognized symbols lacking unique brand association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:00 IST
European Court Blocks Trademark Bid for 'I Love' Clothing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European General Court dismissed German company sprd.netrd.net's efforts to secure a trademark for the 'I love' sign, complete with a heart symbol, intended for garments like t-shirts and pullovers.

The Court supported the European Union Intellectual Property Office's (EUIPO) prior decision that the trademark lacked distinctiveness, as the phrase conveys a universally understood message rather than representing a unique brand identifier.

The Court emphasized that the sign's common usage and immediate recognition as 'I love' do not qualify it to be a distinctive trademark in the clothing sector. Sprd.netrd.net has yet to comment on the ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025