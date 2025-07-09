Left Menu

South Korea and U.S. in Defense Cost Talks Amid Tariff Tensions

South Korea commits to the existing defense cost-sharing agreement with the U.S. after President Trump demands that Seoul assumes a greater financial burden for U.S. troops. Amid tariff discussions, South Korea's new administration seeks to accelerate talks before the August 1 deadline, emphasizing their significant current contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:46 IST
South Korea and U.S. in Defense Cost Talks Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea has pledged to honor its previously-agreed defense cost-sharing terms with the United States, despite President Donald Trump urging Seoul to pay more for the American troop presence. The current agreement, negotiated before Trump's election win, commits South Korea to an 8.3% increase in their contribution, totaling $1.47 billion for the first year.

Trump's remarks highlighted perceived 'free-riding' by Seoul, where approximately 28,500 U.S. troops are stationed as a deterrent against North Korea. In parallel, the two nations are negotiating tariff terms, with South Korea eager to accelerate discussions under its new administration before the August 1 deadline.

South Korea's top security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, emphasized the country's significant defense expenditures during a visit to the U.S., pointing out that both direct and indirect costs reflect global trends. Wi also met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation through summit meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025