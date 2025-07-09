South Korea and U.S. in Defense Cost Talks Amid Tariff Tensions

South Korea has pledged to honor its previously-agreed defense cost-sharing terms with the United States, despite President Donald Trump urging Seoul to pay more for the American troop presence. The current agreement, negotiated before Trump's election win, commits South Korea to an 8.3% increase in their contribution, totaling $1.47 billion for the first year.

Trump's remarks highlighted perceived 'free-riding' by Seoul, where approximately 28,500 U.S. troops are stationed as a deterrent against North Korea. In parallel, the two nations are negotiating tariff terms, with South Korea eager to accelerate discussions under its new administration before the August 1 deadline.

South Korea's top security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, emphasized the country's significant defense expenditures during a visit to the U.S., pointing out that both direct and indirect costs reflect global trends. Wi also met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation through summit meetings.

