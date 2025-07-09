ECHR Holds Russia Accountable for MH17 Tragedy and Ukraine Conflict

Europe's leading human rights tribunal, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), has delivered landmark rulings against Russia, marking significant firsts in international jurisdiction.

On Wednesday, the court concluded that Russia committed violations of international law during its conflict in Ukraine. This is notably the first instance of an international court attributing such responsibility to Moscow since the wide-scale invasion began in 2022.

Furthermore, the ECHR held Russia accountable for the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which resulted in 298 fatalities, including 196 Dutch nationals. These decisions, despite their symbolic nature due to Russia's expulsion from the court's governing body, provide a crucial step for the families impacted, offering a sense of justice and acknowledgement of responsibility.

