Tragedy Strikes: Bridge Collapse Claims Lives in Vadodara

A bridge collapse incident in Vadodara, Gujarat, resulted in the unfortunate loss of nine lives, including a child. President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences and wished for the swift recovery of those injured. The bridge, aged over four decades, tragically gave way on Wednesday morning.

Updated: 09-07-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:58 IST
A tragic incident occurred in Vadodara, Gujarat, as a bridge collapse claimed nine lives, including that of a young child. The decades-old structure failed on Wednesday morning, leading to a devastating scene.

Amid the sorrow, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the grieving families affected by the disaster.

Murmu, in her message, also expressed her hopes for the quick recovery of those injured, further emphasizing the tragedy's impact on the local community.

