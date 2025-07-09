Tragedy Strikes: Bridge Collapse Claims Lives in Vadodara

A tragic incident occurred in Vadodara, Gujarat, as a bridge collapse claimed nine lives, including that of a young child. The decades-old structure failed on Wednesday morning, leading to a devastating scene.

Amid the sorrow, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the grieving families affected by the disaster.

Murmu, in her message, also expressed her hopes for the quick recovery of those injured, further emphasizing the tragedy's impact on the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)