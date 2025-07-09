Tragedy Strikes: Bridge Collapse Claims Lives in Vadodara
A bridge collapse incident in Vadodara, Gujarat, resulted in the unfortunate loss of nine lives, including a child. President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences and wished for the swift recovery of those injured. The bridge, aged over four decades, tragically gave way on Wednesday morning.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident occurred in Vadodara, Gujarat, as a bridge collapse claimed nine lives, including that of a young child. The decades-old structure failed on Wednesday morning, leading to a devastating scene.
Amid the sorrow, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the grieving families affected by the disaster.
Murmu, in her message, also expressed her hopes for the quick recovery of those injured, further emphasizing the tragedy's impact on the local community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Colombian Senator's Battle: A Journey Towards Recovery
Israeli Strike Impacts Evin Prison: Lives Lost and Injuries Reported
Parliamentary Panel Scrutinizes Judiciary's Ethical Standards Amid Cash Recovery Scandal
Delhi High Court Greenlights Canada's Rs 65.9 Crore Recovery from Indian Bank Accounts
Life-Saving Multidisciplinary Surgery Leads to Miraculous Recovery