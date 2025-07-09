Legal Clash: Trump's Administration Sues California Over Transgender Athletes Policy

The Trump administration has initiated legal action against California, alleging that the state's policies permitting transgender athletes to participate in girls' sports contravene federal anti-discrimination laws. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, challenges California on the grounds of Title IX violations, aiming to protect equitable opportunities for women and girls in sports.

Attorney General Pam Bondi criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom, labeling the policy as both 'deeply unfair' and illegal. Despite the legal challenge, California upholds its adherence to a 2013 law, with educational authorities opting not to comment due to ongoing litigation.

This lawsuit highlights a broader national debate, with proponents of transgender rights arguing that the administration's policies further stigmatize an already vulnerable community. While the legal drama unfolds, public opinion remains divided on the participation of transgender athletes in female sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)