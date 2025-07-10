Missile Intercepted Amid Rising Tensions Between Israel and Yemen
A missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by Israeli defense systems after sirens sounded across several regions. Iran-backed Houthis continue to attack Israel in support of Palestinians in Gaza, who claim over 57,000 deaths from military assaults. Most Houthi attacks are intercepted or fall short.
On Thursday, the Israeli military confirmed the interception of a missile launched from Yemen as air raid sirens echoed across several regions in the country. The incident represents a continuation of escalating hostilities in the Middle East.
The Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who control the most populated parts of Yemen, have been launching strikes against Israel, reportedly in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The Gaza authorities claim that Israeli military actions since late 2023 have resulted in more than 57,000 deaths.
While many of the missiles and drones fired by the Houthis have been intercepted or missed their targets, Israel has responded with a series of retaliatory airstrikes. The situation continues to fuel regional tensions and draw international concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)
