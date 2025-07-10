Surge in Piracy Incidents in Asian Waters Raises Alarms

Asia is grappling with an alarming increase in piracy and armed robbery against ships, recording 95 incidents from January to June this year. This marks an 83% hike compared to the same timeframe in the previous year, as reported by ReCAAP's Information Sharing Centre.

The Straits of Malacca and Singapore emerged as hotspots, accounting for 80 incidents. Despite the rise, the severity remained low in most cases, with 90% ending without crew injuries. A significant number of transgressions occurred after dark, primarily targeting ill-prepared bulk carriers and tankers.

Vijay D Chafekar, executive director of ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre, emphasized the need for enhanced vigilance and preventive measures by shipmasters. He urged regional authorities to step up their presence in susceptible areas to curb piracy effectively.

