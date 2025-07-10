Left Menu

Surge in Piracy Incidents in Asian Waters Raises Alarms

Asia has seen a significant rise in piracy and armed robbery incidents, with a reported 95 cases in the first half of the year, an 83% increase from the same period last year. Most incidents occurred in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore, with bulk carriers and tankers largely targeted.

Updated: 10-07-2025 11:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Singapore

Asia is grappling with an alarming increase in piracy and armed robbery against ships, recording 95 incidents from January to June this year. This marks an 83% hike compared to the same timeframe in the previous year, as reported by ReCAAP's Information Sharing Centre.

The Straits of Malacca and Singapore emerged as hotspots, accounting for 80 incidents. Despite the rise, the severity remained low in most cases, with 90% ending without crew injuries. A significant number of transgressions occurred after dark, primarily targeting ill-prepared bulk carriers and tankers.

Vijay D Chafekar, executive director of ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre, emphasized the need for enhanced vigilance and preventive measures by shipmasters. He urged regional authorities to step up their presence in susceptible areas to curb piracy effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

