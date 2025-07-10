Left Menu

Rising Tide of Piracy: A Maritime Crisis in Southeast Asia

Piracy and armed robbery incidents against ships in Asia surged by 83% in the first half of the year, primarily in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore. Despite the rise, most encounters were not severe, with reduced vigilance on slow-moving vessels being a significant factor.

Updated: 10-07-2025 13:19 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia have risen sharply, with a troubling 83% increase noted from January to June this year, as reported by the Information Sharing Centre of the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP).

The Straits of Malacca and Singapore emerge as particular hotspots, experiencing 80 incidents over the period. Despite the dramatic rise, 90% of these cases were non-violent, occurring mostly under the cover of darkness. Slow-moving ships with inattentive crews seem to be the primary targets.

ReCAAP's Executive Director, Vijay D Chafekar, urges heightened vigilance from shipmasters navigating these waters and calls for increased patrols by regional authorities to curb the alarming trend of piracy in these strategic routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

