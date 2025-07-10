Left Menu

Jammu Siblings Nabbed in Major Heroin Bust

A brother-sister duo from Jammu was apprehended for possessing 550 grams of heroin worth Rs 70 lakh. The arrest was made during a routine check, and a subsequent investigation is underway. The case may reveal more about the drug network involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-07-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 14:33 IST
A brother-sister duo was arrested with 550 grams of heroin worth Rs 70 lakh on the outskirts of Jammu city on Thursday, according to police reports.

The accused, Gurjeet Singh and his sister Navneet Kour from Tanda village in R S Pura, were stopped at the Balol checkpost in Miran Sahib. Police intercepted their scooty during a routine check and discovered the illegal substance.

Authorities have registered an FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Miran Sahib police station. Further interrogation aims to unravel the drug supply chain and distribution network, with a financial probe tracing illegal trade proceeds.

