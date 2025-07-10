Diplomatic Dialogues: Lavrov and Rubio in Kuala Lumpur

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio convened in Kuala Lumpur, as reported by Russia's RIA state news agency on Thursday. The dialogue took place amidst the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting.

This marks the second face-to-face interaction between Lavrov and Rubio, emphasizing ongoing diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

The meeting centered on improving bilateral cooperation and tackling various regional issues against a backdrop of global geopolitical tensions.

