Diplomatic Dialogues: Lavrov and Rubio in Kuala Lumpur

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Kuala Lumpur during the ASEAN foreign ministers' conference. This is their second in-person meeting amid rising global diplomatic challenges. The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation and addressing regional issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio convened in Kuala Lumpur, as reported by Russia's RIA state news agency on Thursday. The dialogue took place amidst the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting.

This marks the second face-to-face interaction between Lavrov and Rubio, emphasizing ongoing diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

The meeting centered on improving bilateral cooperation and tackling various regional issues against a backdrop of global geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

