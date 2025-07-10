China and Russia Unite for Middle East Peace

In a significant diplomatic engagement, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, pledged to strengthen bilateral coordination to foster peace in the Middle East. The meeting took place in Kuala Lumpur, where the intricacies of the Iran nuclear issue took center stage.

Wang Yi stressed that true peace could not be secured through coercion. He argued against using force, asserting that genuine solutions require dialogue and negotiation. This sentiment echoes their shared commitment to a diplomatic resolution in a region fraught with tension.

The call for strengthened strategic cooperation underscores China's and Russia's increasingly pivotal role in the Middle East. Both nations aspire to act as pragmatic players, advocating for peaceful solutions and denouncing unilateral pressures.

