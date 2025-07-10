Left Menu

Karnataka's Call to Action Against Voyeurism: A Wake-Up Call for Society

A 26-year-old man, Gurdeep Singh, was arrested for posting voyeuristic content online. The Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, condemned the incident and vowed strict action against such acts. Public urged to report illicit content to aid in creating a safer environment for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:56 IST
Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man has been detained for allegedly sharing voyeuristic images and videos of women on social media platforms, authorities reported on Thursday.

Expressing concern over the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the government is committed to taking strict measures against similar offenses.

Identified as Gurdeep Singh, the accused is a hotel management graduate residing in KR Puram, Bengaluru. His arrest followed a student's report to the Banashankari police that a non-consensual, inappropriate video of her had been uploaded by Singh.

According to the police, the video quickly gained traction, resulting in harassment and teasing of the victim.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Lokesh Jagalasar stated that Singh is currently unemployed and assured that legal proceedings are underway.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his dismay, stating, "This is not the Karnataka we stand for. We will not tolerate such actions, and offenders will face immediate consequences. We remain vigilant and monitor these activities closely."

He urged society to reflect on the path it is taking when women face threats of voyeurism and harassment.

"Such acts are not merely crimes but betray the societal values we cherish," he asserted.

Addressing women statewide, Siddaramaiah committed, "We stand with you. Your safety and dignity are paramount, and we will act decisively against such offenses."

He encouraged individuals to report any suspicious videos or accounts to the cybercrime unit through either dialing 1930 or visiting cybercrime.gov.in.

"Together, let's strive to create a Karnataka where every woman feels safe, respected, and free," Siddaramaiah concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

