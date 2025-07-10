Political Showdown Over Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Leadership and Accountability in Question
In Gujarat, the Congress has demanded a special investigation into 16 bridge collapse incidents in four years, criticizing BJP leadership and governance. The recent Vadodara bridge collapse, resulting in 15 deaths, has intensified calls for accountability, raising concerns about corruption, indifference, and the safety of infrastructure.
The Congress has raised a sharp political storm following the recent bridge collapse in Vadodara, Gujarat, which claimed 15 lives. Citing this as the 16th such incident in four years, they have demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, alleging widespread corruption and indifference within the ruling BJP government.
Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of a 'leadership crisis' and rampant corruption, calling for Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's resignation. He claimed the government ignored warnings about the bridge's vulnerability, drawing parallels to past structural disasters in Gujarat.
Amidst calls for accountability, the Congress threatened to take to the streets unless their demands for investigation and governance reforms are met. In his criticism, Congress leader Jignesh Mewani pointed to recurring accidents as symbols of governmental negligence under BJP rule, further intensifying the debate over infrastructure safety in the state.

