Left Menu

Political Showdown Over Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Leadership and Accountability in Question

In Gujarat, the Congress has demanded a special investigation into 16 bridge collapse incidents in four years, criticizing BJP leadership and governance. The recent Vadodara bridge collapse, resulting in 15 deaths, has intensified calls for accountability, raising concerns about corruption, indifference, and the safety of infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:59 IST
Political Showdown Over Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Leadership and Accountability in Question
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has raised a sharp political storm following the recent bridge collapse in Vadodara, Gujarat, which claimed 15 lives. Citing this as the 16th such incident in four years, they have demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, alleging widespread corruption and indifference within the ruling BJP government.

Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of a 'leadership crisis' and rampant corruption, calling for Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's resignation. He claimed the government ignored warnings about the bridge's vulnerability, drawing parallels to past structural disasters in Gujarat.

Amidst calls for accountability, the Congress threatened to take to the streets unless their demands for investigation and governance reforms are met. In his criticism, Congress leader Jignesh Mewani pointed to recurring accidents as symbols of governmental negligence under BJP rule, further intensifying the debate over infrastructure safety in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025