Crackdown-2025: A Landmark Sweep by Delhi Police's Southern Range

The Southern Range of Delhi Police has executed a successful six-month crackdown, arresting over 4,000 alleged criminals and seizing multiple contraband items, according to reports released by the authorities on Thursday.

The initiative, known as Crackdown-2025, fortified its efforts from January across the city's South and Southeast districts. This led to a dramatic decrease in crimes, including attempted murder and vehicle theft.

The authorities also reported significant success in tackling drug trafficking and illicit liquor dealings, with hundreds of arrests made under multiple operations targeting organized crime. The sweep has been lauded for restoring law and order in the region.