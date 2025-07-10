Crackdown-2025: A Landmark Sweep by Delhi Police's Southern Range
The Southern Range of Delhi Police's six-month-long operation led to the arrest of over 4,000 criminals and the seizure of contraband and firearms. Titled Crackdown-2025, the initiative tackled organized crime, drug trafficking, and street-level offences, leading to a notable decrease in criminal activities compared to 2024.
- Country:
- India
The Southern Range of Delhi Police has executed a successful six-month crackdown, arresting over 4,000 alleged criminals and seizing multiple contraband items, according to reports released by the authorities on Thursday.
The initiative, known as Crackdown-2025, fortified its efforts from January across the city's South and Southeast districts. This led to a dramatic decrease in crimes, including attempted murder and vehicle theft.
The authorities also reported significant success in tackling drug trafficking and illicit liquor dealings, with hundreds of arrests made under multiple operations targeting organized crime. The sweep has been lauded for restoring law and order in the region.
ALSO READ
South Indian Stars Arrested in Expanding Drug Trafficking Probe
Andhra Pradesh's Bold Stance Against Drug Trafficking
U.S. Implements Visa Restrictions to Combat Drug Trafficking
Operation Med Max: NCB dismantles global drug trafficking cartel operating across 4 continents
NCB dismantles transnational drug trafficking syndicate, Amit Shah hails crackdown