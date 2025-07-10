German Minister Urges Iran to Rein in Houthi Attacks in Red Sea

On Thursday, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul issued a call to action for Iran, urging it to utilize its influence over Houthi militants to halt their attacks on Red Sea vessels.

Speaking at a press conference in Vienna alongside his Israeli and Austrian counterparts, Wadephul strongly condemned the ongoing aggressions and called for immediate intervention from Iran.

He highlighted the necessity for a broader diplomatic understanding with Iran, emphasizing that discussions should encompass not only the nation's nuclear ambitions but also its behavior across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)