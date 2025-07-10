German Minister Urges Iran to Rein in Houthi Attacks in Red Sea
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called on Iran to leverage its influence over Houthi militants to cease their attacks on ships in the Red Sea. Speaking in Vienna, Wadephul emphasized the need for a comprehensive understanding with Iran, addressing both nuclear issues and its regional behavior.
On Thursday, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul issued a call to action for Iran, urging it to utilize its influence over Houthi militants to halt their attacks on Red Sea vessels.
Speaking at a press conference in Vienna alongside his Israeli and Austrian counterparts, Wadephul strongly condemned the ongoing aggressions and called for immediate intervention from Iran.
He highlighted the necessity for a broader diplomatic understanding with Iran, emphasizing that discussions should encompass not only the nation's nuclear ambitions but also its behavior across the region.
