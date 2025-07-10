Left Menu

German Minister Urges Iran to Rein in Houthi Attacks in Red Sea

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called on Iran to leverage its influence over Houthi militants to cease their attacks on ships in the Red Sea. Speaking in Vienna, Wadephul emphasized the need for a comprehensive understanding with Iran, addressing both nuclear issues and its regional behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:39 IST
German Minister Urges Iran to Rein in Houthi Attacks in Red Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

On Thursday, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul issued a call to action for Iran, urging it to utilize its influence over Houthi militants to halt their attacks on Red Sea vessels.

Speaking at a press conference in Vienna alongside his Israeli and Austrian counterparts, Wadephul strongly condemned the ongoing aggressions and called for immediate intervention from Iran.

He highlighted the necessity for a broader diplomatic understanding with Iran, emphasizing that discussions should encompass not only the nation's nuclear ambitions but also its behavior across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025