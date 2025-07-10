Grim Justice: Death Sentences Handed Down in Jalpaiguri Rape and Murder Case
A special POCSO court in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, sentenced three men to death for the rape and murder of a minor. The crime, deemed 'rarest of the rare,' involved kidnapping, repeated assault, and death by strangulation, followed by body disposal in a septic tank.
A special POCSO court in Jalpaiguri district, West Bengal, has handed down the death sentence to three individuals for their involvement in the rape and murder of a minor girl.
Convicts Rahaman Ali, Jamirul, and Tamirul were found guilty of abducting, repeatedly assaulting, and ultimately strangulating the 16-year-old near the Charai river. The crime, which occurred in August 2020, came to light after the victim's family lodged a missing person report.
Following the sentencing, government pleader Debashish Dutta noted the unprecedented nature of the verdict in Jalpaiguri's history. The case involved the testimony of 27 witnesses, with the court categorizing the crime as 'rarest of the rare.'
