Left Menu

Grim Justice: Death Sentences Handed Down in Jalpaiguri Rape and Murder Case

A special POCSO court in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, sentenced three men to death for the rape and murder of a minor. The crime, deemed 'rarest of the rare,' involved kidnapping, repeated assault, and death by strangulation, followed by body disposal in a septic tank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:06 IST
Grim Justice: Death Sentences Handed Down in Jalpaiguri Rape and Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special POCSO court in Jalpaiguri district, West Bengal, has handed down the death sentence to three individuals for their involvement in the rape and murder of a minor girl.

Convicts Rahaman Ali, Jamirul, and Tamirul were found guilty of abducting, repeatedly assaulting, and ultimately strangulating the 16-year-old near the Charai river. The crime, which occurred in August 2020, came to light after the victim's family lodged a missing person report.

Following the sentencing, government pleader Debashish Dutta noted the unprecedented nature of the verdict in Jalpaiguri's history. The case involved the testimony of 27 witnesses, with the court categorizing the crime as 'rarest of the rare.'

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025