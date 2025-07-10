Protests Erupt in Assam Over Controversial Eviction Drive

Tensions rose in Assam's Dhubri district as the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) staged a protest on Thursday against a recent eviction drive they labeled as inhuman and unjustified. The police action, aimed at clearing land for a proposed power plant, has left thousands homeless.

AIUDF leaders, including Aminul Islam and Karim Uddin Barbhuyan, joined the protest alongside displaced locals. They criticized the BJP government's policies, vowing to support victims and fight for their rights. Approximately 3,500 bighas of land were cleared, affecting 1,100 families in several villages.

The eviction, leading to clashes between alleged encroachers and police, has drawn significant media attention. The drive was conducted to make way for a 3,400 MW thermal power plant by the Adani group. Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had previously announced the project, indicating its strategic importance.