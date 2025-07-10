Amit Shah's Resolute Call at Eastern Zonal Council Meeting: Strengthening State Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the central government's commitment to state development during the 27th Eastern Zonal Council meeting. The gathering, attended by key representatives from Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal, emphasized cooperation for regional advancement.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren highlighted crucial issues, including unsettled coal dues and proposing a unique religious code for tribals. Infrastructure projects, such as a potential metro in Jharkhand and improved railways, were also key discussion points.

Addressing the pressing issue of Naxal violence, Shah promised relentless efforts for eradication by March 2026. The meeting, originally delayed by India-Pakistan tensions, aimed to reinforce cooperative and competitive federalism as the bedrock for national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)